It’s never too soon to get your flu shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With back to school season just weeks away, mothers like Tina Rusiecki are making sure their children get vaccinated against the flu, even though schools don’t require that vaccine.

“I don’t want her to get sick, there’s so many people out there that aren’t getting vaccinated and it just spreads and spreads and she’ll just get sicker,” said Tina Rusiecki. “I think it’s very important to get vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, flu season typically begins in October and and usually ends in May.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months old and older get vaccinated every season, but not everyone thinks they need to get a flu shot.

“I mean I think I’m a pretty healthy guy, so I can take the flu,” said Tom Deangeli.

The CDC found that the older people get, the more likely they are to get a flu shot.

“Most people who have the flu may miss a few days of work,” said Baystate Medical Dr. Eric Granowitz. “In some other people especially the very young and the the old or people whose immune systems or hearts or kidneys, or lungs don’t work well.

they can get very very sick and die.”

Dr. Granowitz told 22News that it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to start working after being administered.

Dr. Granowitz advises parents to have their children get the actual flu shot. He said the nasal flu mist is not as effective.