Hundreds “take back” Charlottesville

(WVIR) Hundreds of people took part in a candlelight vigil at the University of Virginia Wednesday night in response to the white nationalist events this past weekend in Charlottesville.

Marchers Wednesday night said this is in an attempt to “Take Back The Lawn”.

Their steps traced the same exact route unite the right supporters took on Friday in their torch-lit rally that ended in fighting and was declared an unlawful assembly by police.

“They tried to change who we are and after we have been grieving for those few days I think that we are back on our feet we are going to be stronger than ever, and I think that’s exactly what this represents this is replacing that horrific image from last weekend with this image this is one of love and love does defeat hate and we know that in Charlottesville,” Mayor Mike Signer said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uTb8ms