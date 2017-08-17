How to set up and run a roadside farm stand

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP)- If you want fresh, locally-grown produce, you can stop at a roadside farm stand.

“It’s important for people like myself who cant have a big garden so we can enjoy the freshness of these vegetables all summer long,” said Peg Bridges of Montague.

Whether it’s corn on the cob, or summer squash, the produce is almost guaranteed fresh.

“Every single day we pick different items depending on whats right and depending on whats ready at the time we just bring them over here to the stand,” said Laurie Cuevas of Thomas Farmstand.

More farmers are moving away from wholesale, and shipping their products directly to farm stands, which gives them an opportunity to both reduce prices to the consumer and increase profits by cutting out a middle man.

In Sunderland, there are many different farm stands people can go to get their fresh, local produce, but in order to set up a farm stand you have to go through the town.

“It’s all through a permit through the town of Sunderland,” said Teddy Smiarowski, Owner, Teddy C. Smiarowski Farm Stand & Creamery. “There’s a roadside stand on every street around here so its a little bit more of a competition for me.”

Smiarowkski told 22News they operate a farm stand so they can meet customers and get their produce out to the community. They’ve been running their farm stand since the 1950’s.

Under state law, cities and towns are prohibited from passing by-laws to restrict commercial agriculture.