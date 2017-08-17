High ranking West Springfield Police Captain on paid leave

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high ranking captain in the West Springfield Police Department was placed on paid administrative leave this week.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani told 22News that he placed Captain Daniel Spaulding on paid leave on Wednesday.

Daniel Spaulding is the department’s “senior captain,” and the second highest ranking officer on the West Side police force.

Chief Campurciani said he could “neither not confirm nor deny” if Captain Spaulding’s placement on leave was linked to an ongoing investigation into evidence room procedures at the West Springfield Police Department.

The 22News I-Team reported last June that the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office was investigating a possible money issue in the West Springfield Police evidence room.

Chief Ronald Campurciani told 22News at the time that an independent internal audit raised concerns about cash procedures, and those findings were reported to the District Attorney.

Chief Campurciani told 22News Thursday night that the independent auditor found no money or drugs missing from the evidence room. “The money audit was completed in June… The drug audit was completed at the end of July,” Campurcianai said.

The investigation had been turned over to the state Attorney General’s Office in June.

At the time, the Chief told 22News, “If we’re right, it’s a procedural thing that needs to be changed. We’re just not sure yet.”

Chief Campurciani told 22News that he does not normally publicly comment on personnel matters. But he said he conferred with Mayor Will Reichelt and they decided to go ahead and confirm Captain Spaulding’s placement on paid leave.

22News is covering this story and will post new information as we learn it.