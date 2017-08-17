Gov. Baker to present resolution on white nationalist rally

Baker disappointed in president's comments

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to join with Democratic leaders to present a resolution in response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Baker will appear with Senate President Stan Rosenberg, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and members of the Legislature at the Statehouse Thursday to present the proclamation after the House’s 11 a.m. session.

Baker criticized comments made by President Donald Trump in the wake of the rally in which he appeared to equate the protesters — which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — with counter-protesters.

A woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Baker said Tuesday he was deeply disappointed with Trump’s words, saying leaders must speak forcefully “when it comes to denouncing evils like white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s