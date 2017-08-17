Gov. Baker has signed resolution denouncing white nationalism

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has joined with Democratic leaders to sign a resolution denouncing neo-Nazism and white nationalism.
The resolution states “white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups promote a message that is the antithesis of Massachusetts’ dedication to civil rights” and “seek to re-ignite social animosities, reverse improvements in race relations, divide the nation, and foment hatred, classism, and ethnic eradication.”
Baker appeared with Senate President Stan Rosenberg, House Speaker Robert DeLeo at the Statehouse on Thursday to read the resolution.
The action came after President Donald Trump appeared to equate protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia— which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — with counter-protesters.
Copies of the resolution will be sent to Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe — both Democrats — and Trump.
Read the text of the governor’s proclamation below:
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
A Proclamation
His Excellency Governor Charles D. Baker
WHEREAS, white nationalist organizations in our country have consistently promoted values that are overtly racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-immigrant, and these poisonous ideologies continue to promote hatred, bigotry, and violence specifically against individuals solely on the basis of their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and immigration status; and
WHEREAS, today, white nationalism and neo-Nazism remain very real threats to the values for which the Commonwealth stands, and their reinvention as the “Alt-Right” should not mitigate their hateful ideologies; and
WHEREAS, while free speech is a bedrock value for the citizens in our Commonwealth and Country, white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups promote a message that is the antithesis of Massachusetts’ dedication to civil rights for all, and is in irreconcilable conflict with our foundational principles of liberty and justice for all; and
WHEREAS, white nationalism and neo-Nazism are continuing to grow as menaces to societal order as they seek to reignite social animosities, reverse improvements in race relations, divide the nation, and foment hatred, classism, and ethnic eradication; and
WHEREAS, the white nationalist and neo-Nazi message of racial and social intolerance has led to senseless acts of violence that continue to terrorize members of ethnic and religious communities;
NOW, THEREFORE I, CHARLES D. BAKER, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts do hereby:
PROCLAIM, that the totalitarian impulses, violence, xenophobic biases, and bigoted ideologies that are promoted by white nationalists and neo-Nazis are strongly denounced and opposed; and further,
PROCLAIM, that law enforcement agencies and elected officials at every level of government are urged to condemn white nationalist and neo-Nazi ideology, vigorously pursue justice in response to hate-fueled violence and work to ensure the protection of the marginalized and targeted communities; and further,
PROCLAIM, that copies of this resolution will be transmitted to the Mayor of Charlottesville, Governor of Virginia and President of the United States.
By His Excellency
Charles D. Baker
Governor of the Commonwealth
Karyn E. Polito
Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth
William Francis Galvin
Secretary of the Commonwealth
