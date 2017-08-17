Drug company Mylan to pay $465 million in EpiPen settlement

(WWLP) – The pharmaceutical company that manufactures EpiPens has agreed to pay millions of dollars to resolve allegations it misclassified its brand name drug and underpaid Medicaid rebates.

According to a release sent to 22News by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mylan Inc. and Mylan Specialty L.P. finalized the $465 million agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday.

The company is accused of violating the False Claims Act by knowingly misclassifying EpiPens as a generic drug to avoid paying rebates owed to Medicaid.

The settlement comes after Congress enacted the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program to make sure Medicaid programs weren’t susceptible to drug manufacturer price gouging.

Mylan raised the price of EpiPen by approximately 400 percent between 2010 and 2016.

Mylan has also agreed to undergo annual reviews by the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the settlement.