Eclipse Danger: Don’t get burned

KGW's Mike Benner
An Oregon man is warning people to be extra careful on the day of the eclipse after severely damaging his own eyes in a similar eclipse decades ago.

(KGW) An Oregon man is warning people to be extra careful on the day of the eclipse.

“It’s going to be over real quick and it’s not worth taking a chance,” said Lou Tomososki.

Tomososki and a friend viewed a partial eclipse outside Oregon City’s Marshall High School back in 1962.

“The sun at that time, at 3:30 p.m., was in the one o’clock position,” said Tomososki. “I said to Roger, ‘If you stare at it long enough the brightness goes away.'”

What seemed like a silly dare at the time turned into one of the biggest mistakes of their lives. By nightfall, both Tomososki and his buddy were having vision problems.

“It doesn’t get any worse and it doesn’t get any better,” said Tomososki.

Both Tomososki and his friend, now 70 years old, have vision problems to this day.

