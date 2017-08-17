Dunkin’ Donuts donates $30,000 to Springfield Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield received a $30,000 gift from Dunkin’ Donuts on Thursday.

The gift includes $20,000 raised during the restaurant’s iced coffee day back in May, along with $10,000 from the restaurant’s Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Thursday’s Dunkin’ Donuts gift is earmarked for programs that help in the recovery of its patients.

With Dunkin’ Donuts 2016 gifts, the Shriner’s Hospital purchased a training mannequin named “Duncan B. Wells” to help the hospital staff treat its young patients.

“It’s a whole simulation system,” Patient Care Services Director Diane Brunelle explained. “So not only is it the mannequin, but it’s also all of the electronics that go with that.”

The Shriners commitment to health care for the young began with their construction of hospitals, including the one in Springfield, back in the 1920s.

Chairman of the Springfield Shriners Board of Governors Steve Behe traced the beginning of the Shriners back to the 19th Century.

“The Shriners started out in 1872 to be a fun part of the brotherhood of Masonry,” Behe explained. “And then in the 1920’s, the Shriners adopted hospitals as a charity and, because of the polio epidemic, were created.”

Up to now, the Springfield Shriners Hospital cares for children needing orthopedic, urinary and cleft lip problems.

But Behe said that in the near future, the hospital will also focus on long term exercise and physical therapy.