Connecticut father to be deported after stay request denied

EW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A great deal of uncertainty for a New Fairfield father who is set to be deported Thursday. The question is will he be able to stay here in the U.S. or will he have to go?

Joel Colindres requested to stay in the U.S. with his family while his legal fight continues. That request was denied. His lawyer says he’s set to be deported back toGuatemala Thursday afternoon, adding if he goes back there his life is in danger.

The 33-year-old came to the U.S. illegally 13 years ago. He has a wife of seven years and two young children. They are set to stay here in Connecticut once he’s deported. His wife says that he has checked in with immigration officials over the years but his most recent “stay request” was denied.

That’s when he was told he had to buy an airline ticket and go back to his native country. Even though he has a full time job as a carpenter and has no criminal record. All of this is taking a toll on his family.

“It’s been a nightmare. It doesn’t feel real at times. You have your ups and downs,” said Samantha Colindres, Joel’s wife.

“Give these families a chance and their communities and their employers who depend on them an opportunity for them to stay in this country and show they need and deserve asylum,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) Connecticut.

This is not the first time we’ve seen something like this happen in recent weeks. Marco Reyes of Meriden is also facing deportation. He sought sanctuary at a New Haven church.

And as you may recall, Norwalk mother Nury Chavarria was also set to be deported. She too sought sanctuary in a New Haven church and was later granted a stay.

Again, Joel Colindres is set to be deported Thursday afternoon. He’s getting a great deal of support from the community. However, there are a number of people who say he is here illegally and therefore needs to go back to Guatemala and come back legally through the proper channels.