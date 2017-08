CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man and woman in the photo.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News police are interested in speaking with the two about an ongoing investigation.

The man and woman were spotted at Walmart around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Officer Wilk said police also believe the two visited Stop & Shop shortly after their Walmart visit.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730, if you know the two or have information about them.