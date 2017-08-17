Caught on Camera: Pricey turtle stolen

(KOB) A suspected thief was caught on camera inside Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Desert Reef and Exotics stealing a $300 water turtle from a tank.

In the surveillance video, a woman with the man appeared to keep a lookout in the store.

The owner of the store, J.T. Daniels, said the thief then reached into the tank and swiped the turtle.

“He walked pretty much straight in, put his hand in right here, grabbed it, checked it out, and the booked it right out,” Daniels said.

“These turtles, they’ll usually try to bite your finger off, so to go in there and grab it, it’s pretty ballsy,” he added.

