Caught on Camera: Pricey turtle stolen

KOB's Kai Porter Published: Updated:
Security footage shows thief take $300 turtle from Albuquerque pet store.

(KOB) A suspected thief was caught on camera inside Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Desert Reef and Exotics stealing a $300 water turtle from a tank.

In the surveillance video, a woman with the man appeared to keep a lookout in the store.

The owner of the store, J.T. Daniels, said the thief then reached into the tank and swiped the turtle.

“He walked pretty much straight in, put his hand in right here, grabbed it, checked it out, and the booked it right out,” Daniels said.

“These turtles, they’ll usually try to bite your finger off, so to go in there and grab it, it’s pretty ballsy,” he added.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2v4MnTX

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s