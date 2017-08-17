CareerPoint celebrates businesses involved with youth employment program

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CareerPoint celebrated employer appreciation day on Thursday. This event symbolized the end of a summer filled with employment opportunities for local youth given the chance to prepare for their futures.

CareerPoint’s YouthWorks summer employment program provided young people with work experience, training and useful skills they will need in the work force. Those involved in this program also earned money through their summer jobs.

“Today’s event is really to thank the businesses that have worked with us,” CareerPoint CEO David Gadaire said. “They’ve stepped up every year, more and more. We get funding from the state for about 75 kids and this year we employed almost 180 kids.”

Gadaire told 22News that Holyoke Hospital participates in this employment program every summer. Many youth who intern through this program have gone on to become permanent employees there.

22News was also an employer for a youth this summer through CarrerPoint’s employment program.