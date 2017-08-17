Car allegedly shot at in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police were called to a report of shots fired near the Springfield city line just after 3:00 Thursday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the victim who says his car was shot at on Center Street is not cooperating with police. Wilk said the victim told officers his car was shot at by unknown individuals in another car.

Wilk says detectives found shell casings in the area and believe the incident started in Springfield, and ended after one of the cars chased the other into Chicopee.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Chicopee and Springfield police officers are still working to figure out what happened.