Bull still on the loose after escaping Massachusetts livestock auction

AYER, Mass. (AP) — Police and farmers in Massachusetts continue to conduct a multi-town search for a bull that escaped from a livestock auction earlier this week.
The animal, which weighs more than 1,000 pounds, was sold in Littleton late Tuesday, but got loose as it was being loaded into a trailer. It was later seen in Groton and most recently in Ayer.
Ayer police say a search was unsuccessful Wednesday but will begin again Thursday. Police say they suspect the bull is taking a “well deserved” nap somewhere out of sight, and warned people not to approach the animal.
