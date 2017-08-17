Bull still on the loose after escaping Massachusetts livestock auction

People warned not to approach the animal if they see it

Associated Press Published:

AYER, Mass. (AP) — Police and farmers in Massachusetts continue to conduct a multi-town search for a bull that escaped from a livestock auction earlier this week.

The animal, which weighs more than 1,000 pounds, was sold in Littleton late Tuesday, but got loose as it was being loaded into a trailer. It was later seen in Groton and most recently in Ayer.

Ayer police say a search was unsuccessful Wednesday but will begin again Thursday. Police say they suspect the bull is taking a “well deserved” nap somewhere out of sight, and warned people not to approach the animal.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

