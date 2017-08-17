Barcelona police say van jumped sidewalk, causing injuries

Several injuries possible

Associated Press
NBC News Channel

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district.

They say on their Twitter account that several people are possibly injured.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street and were apparently being helped by police and others.

Police cordoned off the broad street and shut down its stores

 

