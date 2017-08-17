An estimated 92,000 attended Westfield International Airshow

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield International Airshow brought an estimated 92,000 people to Barnes Air National Guard base last weekend.

In a news release sent to 22News, Col. James Suhr, 104th Fighter Wing commander, said he wants to thank everyone who made the show a success.

“I’d like to thank the community for their patience with the traffic,” Suhr said. “Our new traffic and parking plan was outstanding. Over the course of the three day event we were able to park 17,000 cars in our lots and accommodate thousands of walk-ons from other lots, homes, and businesses for a total of approximately 92,000 visitors. We could not have done this so successfully without the support of Westfield and the surrounding areas.”

The next air show in western Massachusetts will be hosted by Westover Air Reserve base on July 14-15.