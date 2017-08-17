3 facing multiple drug charges after high speed police chase in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three West Springfield men are facing multiple drug charges after leading police on a high speed chase on Wednesday.

West Springfield Police said Emilio Ramos, Cesar Cintron-Capella and Devon Lavante Lee are all facing charges including possession of Class A drug (heroin) and knowingly being present where heroin is kept.

Police said officers had the vehicle and its occupants, which included a juvenile female, under surveillance as it traveled about the town.

West Springfield Police said there was an active warrant out for Ramos’s arrest.

While trying to stop the vehicle, police said Ramos put the vehicle in reverse and sped off at a high rate of speed on Memorial Avenue and then onto Route 5 southbound.

Police said the pursuit went on into the Town of Agawam and proceeded westbound on Route 57 and onto the Main Street exit, where the vehicle lost control, hitting the curb and a traffic sign.

Officers seized several full bags of heroin stamped “Black Hand” and “Call of Duty.”

Police said Lee ran off with a backpack on, which was not found.

Ramos is facing additional charges including a warrant for possession to distribute a Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law, failure to stop for a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Capella is also being charged with having a warrant out for his arrest.

No injuries were reported.