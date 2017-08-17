2 arrested in attempted armed robbery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police have arrested the two suspects who they say attempted to rob a convenience store with a knife on August 7.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 29-year-old Kara Morin and 21-year-old Jonathan Landry-Sadwoski, both of Chicopee, are facing charges including armed assault with the intent to rob.

Officer Wilk said the two were arrested on Thursday at their Ohio Avenue home in Chicopee.

Police said Morin and Sadwoski entered the Honeyland Farms at 1296 Montgomery Street in Chicopee around 9:10 p.m. that night and attempted to open the cash register.

Police said Morin had a knife, which she pointed in a threatening manner at the clerk.

The two fled the store without getting anything. They will be arraigned at District Court Friday morning.