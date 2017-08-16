Woman arrested for OUI after allegedly crashing into Deerfield restaurant

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Montague woman is being charged with OUI after Deerfield police say she crashed into a restaurant and drove away Monday night.

According to Deerfield police, no one was inside Wolfie’s Restaurant when the woman hit the building. Police say a witness of the alleged hit-and-run was able to give officers a description and license plate number of the vehicle, allowing them to alert surrounding community police departments.

The woman was eventually arrested by police in Montague, after allegedly almost crashing into a police cruiser there.

Deerfield police said officers inspected her car and found wood stuck in the back, as well as a broken tail light, which they say matched the damage at the restaurant.

The woman is also being charged with leaving the scene of a crash.

22News put a call into police for more information about the woman arrested.