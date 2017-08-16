Woman arrested for OUI after allegedly crashing into Deerfield restaurant

Woman arrested in Montague

Published:
Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Montague woman is being charged with OUI after Deerfield police say she crashed into a restaurant and drove away Monday night.

According to Deerfield police, no one was inside Wolfie’s Restaurant when the woman hit the building. Police say a witness of the alleged hit-and-run was able to give officers a description and license plate number of the vehicle, allowing them to alert surrounding community police departments.

Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department

The woman was eventually arrested by police in Montague, after allegedly almost crashing into a police cruiser there.

Deerfield police said officers inspected her car and found wood stuck in the back, as well as a broken tail light, which they say matched the damage at the restaurant.

The woman is also being charged with leaving the scene of a crash.

22News put a call into police for more information about the woman arrested.

 

