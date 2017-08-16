Will Bike 4 Food

Sunday, September 24, 2017
Hatfield Lion’s Club Pavilion
15 Billings Way, Hatfield, MA

Join us for the 7th annual Will Bike 4 Food to raise funds to end hunger in Western Massachusetts. Your participation and fundraising efforts for this important event will support the mission of The Food Bank as we work to feed our neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger.

Cyclists of all abilities are welcome.
Choose from a 10, 25, 50, or 100 mile route through the beautiful Pioneer Valley.

Once you’ve completed your ride, be sure to stay for the Will Bike 4 Food After-Party with music, craft beer from Berkshire Brewing Company and a barbecue provided by Smithsonian Catering. The party is free for riders, with a $20 per person admission fee charged for non-riders.

Register before the end of August and receive $75.00 off your fundraising minimum!

To register visit willbike4food.org

