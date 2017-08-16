Where were YOU on eclipse day?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot has changed in 38 years since the last total solar eclipse in the US.

In Feb. 1979, gas prices were “skyrocketing” to nearly $1 per gallon, the Happy Meal hadn’t been invented yet, and the Sony Walkman had just been released at the price of $200, or $700 by today’s standards.

Today, we have flying cars…I meant to say that today we have electric cars, and of course, social media. According to experts, this eclipse will likely be the most widely viewed event in history, but if you are stepping foot outside to catch a view yourself, don’t forget to take a moment to just be in the moment!

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysicist said, “Put down your smartphone and experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically, rather than just through the screen.

So, Monday afternoon the eclipse will happen, that’s a guarantee. But, weather plays the biggest part in being able to see the eclipse.

If we get a nice day, we’ll have no trouble viewing most of the eclipse during the 2 plus hour period that the moon “takes a bite” out of the sun.

Unfortunately, at the last total eclipse in 1979, most spots that had the opportunity to see the eclipse were cloudy.

However, the latest predictions say that while for some it may be cloudy with scattered showers, a good portion of the country looks to be sunny for this historic event.

One thing to keep in mind that you might not expect…just as the sun can damage your eyes, it can also damage your camera lens so don’t point your phone directly at the sun or you may pay the price.

Enjoy Monday!