Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot sitting at $430 million

(WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, and a $2 ticket could mean a life changing amount of money.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has climbed to $430 million, with a cash option of an estimated $273 million. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

The highest Powerball jackpot of all time was $1.586 billion in January of 2016, though the jackpot had to be split among winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.