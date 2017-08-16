Water use restrictions issued for Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Works has modified the water use restrictions for users of the Northampton Public Water Supply, effective immediately.

No nonessential water use is allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unrestricted outdoor water use is allowed from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Nonessential water use includes:

Irrigation of lawns and watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants by means of sprinklers or other mechanical means

Watering by means of handheld hose is permissible during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash

Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks

Except as needed to apply paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement

Users of the city’s water supply are strongly encouraged to conserve water when possible.

Learn more about Northampton’s water use restriction and water conservation tips.