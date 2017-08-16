Tussock moth caterpillar sightings raise health concerns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The white and yellow caterpillars local residents have been finding are called Tussock moth caterpillars, and you don’t want to touch them.

Tussock moth caterpillars are typically found in the eastern part of the United States, and many local residents are finding them on their properties.

The caterpillars have very interesting color patterns, with long hair-like spines that protrude from their bodies, which can cause irritation if you handle one.

Entomologist at American Pest Solutions, Bob Russell, told 22News, “Those hairs can actually break off and there’s some venom in there. It can cause a reaction similar to poison ivy.”

Russell said that the way your body would react to a poison ivy skin irritation is similar to how you would react if you were to come in contact with one of these caterpillars. Even though the caterpillars look harmless, Russell advises that you do not touch them.

Gypsy moth caterpillars are also within the Tussock moth family. Russell noted that you should stay clear of those as well. If you do come in contact with one, you should see a health care provider.