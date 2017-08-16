Three suspects from Vermont arrested in Greenfield on drug charges

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Vermont men are facing multiple drug charges after police say they were trafficking in fentanyl on River Road around 11 p.m., Tuesday night.

State Police said 19-year-old Arlo Rhein, 25-year-old David Poginy and 24-year-old Albert Vieira, all of Vermont were arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate the drug laws and possession of ammunition without FID.

Bail was set at $5,000 for Rhein, $2,000 for Vieira and $1,000 for Poginy.

All three men were taken to the Franklin County House of Corrections.

They will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.