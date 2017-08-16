State leaders sign Community Compacts with western Mass. towns

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State leaders traveled across Franklin County Wednesday to sign Community Compacts, which are all about building a stronger relationship between local and state government.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg signed the Community Compact in Northfield with town officials just before noon Wednesday.

In these Community Compacts, the city or town decides what they want to work on and communicate that to the state. The state awarded Northfield a $25,000 grant to help the town improve their school district that’s declining in population.

Lt. Gov. Polito told 22News, “Here in Northfield they’re working on a regional effort with other school districts to find economies of scale and cost reductions to drive up the quality of education services.”

Lt. Gov. Polito noted that the state is also funding a study to clean up a brownfield site in Northfield and help replace many of the old trees in town.

Senate President Rosenberg and Lt. Gov Polito also signed a Community Compact in Warwick and visited Montague to announce a clean energy project grant.