SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the East Forest Park neighborhood of the city.

The fire is at 52 Eckington Street, which is a residential side street off of Sumner Avenue.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News no one was home at the time of the fire, and that firefighters had to force their way into the front door.