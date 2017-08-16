Springfield couple able to grocery shop together again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Alzheimer’s Disease robbed a Springfield couple of their ability to enjoy an activity that most of us take for granted.

For years, Wayne and Kathie Koldys, of Springfield, shopped together at the grocery store. That ended when Alzheimer’s confined Kathie to a wheelchair.

Now, Wayne and Kathie are once again shopping at Big Y in Springfield. The supermarket obtained a special carriage that attaches to Kathie’s wheelchair.

“Kathie can come shopping with me now,” Wayne said. “We used to have someone come over, keep an eye on Kathie, and I would come in with the groceries, but now because of the carriage, we can bring Kathie with us.”

The Koldys have been married 48 years, and it means so much to them to return to their beloved routine of shopping together.

Big Y Store Director Sam Chevalier welcomed Wayne and Kathie into the store Wednesday. Chevalier told 22News it was a Big Y team effort to obtain the special carriage.

“We recognize them, we know who they are, and they know us, so it was our pleasure to do something like that for them,” Chevalier said.

The carriage that enabled Wayne and Kathie to resume shopping together again, is actually an old version of the Big Y shopping cart. But, old became new again, giving Kathie a renewed ability to participate in every day activities that we all enjoy.