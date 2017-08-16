Special glasses essential for viewing the solar eclipse

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking directly at the sun, without special glasses can damage your eyes.

The entire country is anticipating Monday’s Solar Eclipse. For western Massachusetts, only part of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the middle of the day.

If you plan to watch the eclipse, it’s very important you protect your eyes, by wearing special glasses.

“The corona is very bright and it can damage the cells in the retina,” said Mary Finn of the Optical Studio in Northampton. “And the retina is like the film of our camera of our eyes. It’s the nerve cell that’s connected directly to the brain. Once a nerve cell is damaged is doesn’t regenerate.”

The glasses reduce the damaging light of the sun, which allows you to safely view the eclipse.

You want to look away from the sun, and you want to hold them in place, while viewing the eclipse and look away when it’s time to remove them.

Always supervise children using solar filters. If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on and put your eclipse glasses on over them.

Avoid fakes. Proper eclipse glasses are labeled to say they meet ISO requirements.

In Massachusetts only about 65 percent of the sun will covered. But in the “Path of Totality,” where the moon will block 99 percent of the sun, animals will think its sunset.

Darkness coming on so suddenly, all animals and plants respond. If there’s are any cows around, they will go home, thinking it’s time to eat.

If there are any dogs, they’re going to start jumping and getting very excited.

Check out information about an eclipse viewing event at Smith College Botanic Garden.