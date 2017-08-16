Sheriff Nick Cocchi hosts first summer picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi is hosting his first annual summer picnic. The picnic started at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and hundreds have gathered at the Springfield Elks Lodge.

This is Cocchi’s first term as sheriff, and the picnic is a continuation of a tradition started by former Sheriff Michael Ashe, who hosted a popular clambake for years. The event always attracts politicians from throughout the state.

Cocchi said he was glad to continue the tradition.

“I think it’s so important to have a venue where constituents of western Mass, especially Hampden County, had an opportunity to speak to their state and federal officials,” Sheriff Cocchi told 22News. “I’m just so overwhelmed by the turnout for my first picnic.”

Sheriff Cocchi estimated between 500 to 700 people came to the picnic. Both lunch and dinner were served at this day-long event.

Lt. Governor Karen Polito was also at Cocchi’s picnic. She said the annual event is about recognizing the work of local law enforcement.

“This is a long tradition that supports these officers and these men and women,” Polito told 22News. “And that’s why we’re here and frankly a line of public officials are here to just show our appreciation for them.”

There was live music and games throughout the day for law enforcement, politicians, and their families.