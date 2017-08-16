Share your love to #CleartheShelters

By Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – Share a photo of your pet to support our adoption drive on August 19 and help animals in need find loving homes. Email your pet photo to reportit@wwlp.com and we will add it to our gallery below!

Clear the Shelters

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s