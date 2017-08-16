Share your love to #CleartheShelters

(WWLP) – Share a photo of your pet to support our adoption drive on August 19 and help animals in need find loving homes. Email your pet photo to reportit@wwlp.com and we will add it to our gallery below!

Clear the Shelters View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Available for Adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) Available for adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) Available for adoption! (Dakin Humane Society) 22News Reporter Ashley Afonso's dog Beau 22News employees' dogs Finn & Milli