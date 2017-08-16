Share your love to #CleartheShelters

(WWLP) – Share a photo of your pet to support our adoption drive on August 19 and help animals in need find loving homes. Email your pet photo to reportit@wwlp.com and we will add it to our gallery below!
Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters x
Latest Galleries
-
Tekoa Country Club greens damaged
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Chicopee car key theft
-
Bud King of Beers 150
-
cathy test gallery
-
Model Olympian: KC Boutiette
-
Ware Police Suspects
-
$5 felines available for adoption
-
$5 felines available for adoption