Safari Club held charitable golf outing to benefit Shriners Hospital

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – “The Safari Club” is a group of golfers who play in tournaments that support worthy causes.

The Safari Club golfers spent their day Wednesday at Ledges in South Hadley.

For the second straight year, the money raised will benefit the Shriners Hospital in Springfield.

Safari Club Founder and President Bruce Whittier of Southampton told 22News why their members care so much about the Shriners Hospital

“There’s something about helping children that everyone embraces,” Whittier said. “And the members that we have, they’ve jumped on board, we call it champions of children.”

Through Wednesday’s golf tournament, the Safari Club hopes to help raise $35,000 to support the mission of the Shriners Hospital for children.