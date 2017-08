NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Safety on the tracks will be the priority in Northampton today.

The police and fire departments have organized a railroad crossing safety event Thursday, August 17th from 3pm – 5pm, at the tracks on Damon Road.

They’ll be handing out flyers with safety advice to drivers, walkers, and bikers in the area. Representatives from the Federal Railroad Administration, will also be at the event.

More safety information visit: www.fra.dot.gov

Rail Safety Fact Sheet