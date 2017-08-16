Pittsfield man suffers serious injuries after firework explodes in hand

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man is facing serious injuries after police say a large firework exploded in his hand Wednesday morning.

Pittsfield Police said they received calls about a loud bang and someone screaming outside of a home on View Street in Pittsfield around 7:45 a.m.

Police and firefighters found a 33-year-old Pittsfield man with severe injuries to his hand at the home.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad Unit, State Fire Marshal’s Office, District 4 Hazmat teams, and ATF agents responded and assisted Pittsfield Police with the investigation.

They determined that the man suffered his injuries when the firework exploded in his hands.

The 33-year-old man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center while police continue to investigate the incident.

Police said they believe the incident to be an isolated incident and the public should not be concerned.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.