CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are so lucky in the Pioneer Valley to have some of the best local vegetables. Mary Reilly, Publisher of the Edible Pioneer Valley showed us how to make a hearty Pioneer Valley Panzanella. You can see Mary and other local chefs cooking with local ingredients at the Northampton Summer Market every Tuesday through the end of September!

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup cider or red wine vinegar

1 ½ cups extra-virgin olive oil

1 small clove garlic, minced or pressed

½ teaspoon salt

Several grinds of black pepper

1 large (about 12 ounces) tomato, cored

1 medium (about 6 ounces) cucumber

1 medium (about 6 ounces) zucchini or summer squash

2 ears corn, shucked, kernels cut off (about 1 cup kernels)

½ cup mixed herbs, parsley, oregano, basil, summer savory, thyme, dill, etc.

¼ cup finely chopped pickled or fermented vegetables

4 slices rustic bread (about 8 ounces)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Place the vinegar, oil, garlic and salt in a jar.

Put the lid on and shake very well to combine.

Chop the tomato, cucumber, and squash into bite-sized pieces.

Place in a large salad bowl with the corn, herbs and pickled vegetables.

Grill or toast the bread until charred and crisp.

Remove from heat, drizzle with oil, and cut or tear into bite-sized pieces. Add to the salad bowl.

Toss with a generous amount of the dressing. Divide among plates.