CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are so lucky in the Pioneer Valley to have some of the best local vegetables. Mary Reilly, Publisher of the Edible Pioneer Valley showed us how to make a hearty Pioneer Valley Panzanella. You can see Mary and other local chefs cooking with local ingredients at the Northampton Summer Market every Tuesday through the end of September!
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup cider or red wine vinegar
- 1½ cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small clove garlic, minced or pressed
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Several grinds of black pepper
- 1 large (about 12 ounces) tomato, cored
- 1 medium (about 6 ounces) cucumber
- 1 medium (about 6 ounces) zucchini or summer squash
- 2 ears corn, shucked, kernels cut off (about 1 cup kernels)
- ½ cup mixed herbs, parsley, oregano, basil, summer savory, thyme, dill, etc.
- ¼ cup finely chopped pickled or fermented vegetables
- 4 slices rustic bread (about 8 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Place the vinegar, oil, garlic and salt in a jar.
- Put the lid on and shake very well to combine.
- Chop the tomato, cucumber, and squash into bite-sized pieces.
- Place in a large salad bowl with the corn, herbs and pickled vegetables.
- Grill or toast the bread until charred and crisp.
- Remove from heat, drizzle with oil, and cut or tear into bite-sized pieces. Add to the salad bowl.
- Toss with a generous amount of the dressing. Divide among plates.