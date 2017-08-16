Pioneer Valley Panzanella

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are so lucky in the Pioneer Valley to have some of the best local vegetables. Mary Reilly, Publisher of the Edible Pioneer Valley showed us how to make a hearty Pioneer Valley Panzanella. You can see Mary and other local chefs cooking with local ingredients at the Northampton Summer Market every Tuesday through the end of September!

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ cup cider or red wine vinegar
  • 1½ cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced or pressed
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Several grinds of black pepper
  • 1 large (about 12 ounces) tomato, cored
  • 1 medium (about 6 ounces) cucumber
  • 1 medium (about 6 ounces) zucchini or summer squash
  • 2 ears corn, shucked, kernels cut off (about 1 cup kernels)
  • ½ cup mixed herbs, parsley, oregano, basil, summer savory, thyme, dill, etc.
  • ¼ cup finely chopped pickled or fermented vegetables
  • 4 slices rustic bread (about 8 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

 

DIRECTIONS:

  • Place the vinegar, oil, garlic and salt in a jar.
  • Put the lid on and shake very well to combine.
  • Chop the tomato, cucumber, and squash into bite-sized pieces.
  • Place in a large salad bowl with the corn, herbs and pickled vegetables.
  • Grill or toast the bread until charred and crisp.
  • Remove from heat, drizzle with oil, and cut or tear into bite-sized pieces. Add to the salad bowl.
  • Toss with a generous amount of the dressing. Divide among plates.

 

 

