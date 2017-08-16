Photos: Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Something Fishy This Way Comes

(CW) – Who will fool Penn & Teller? A new episode of Fool Us airs this Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield!
Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Dan Sperry, Naathan Phan, Jean-Pierre Parent and Richard Forget. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#412). The episode airs on August 17, 2017.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us “Something Fishy This Way Comes”
Penn & Teller: Fool Us “Something Fishy This Way Comes” x
Latest Galleries
-
Tekoa Country Club greens damaged
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Chicopee car key theft
-
Bud King of Beers 150
-
cathy test gallery
-
Model Olympian: KC Boutiette
-
Ware Police Suspects
-
$5 felines available for adoption
-
$5 felines available for adoption