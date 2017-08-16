Photos: Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Something Fishy This Way Comes

(CW) – Who will fool Penn & Teller? A new episode of Fool Us airs this Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield!

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Dan Sperry, Naathan Phan, Jean-Pierre Parent and Richard Forget. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#412). The episode airs on August 17, 2017.

