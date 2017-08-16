Peter Pan buses to be more handicapped accessible after lawsuit settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan buses will be more handicapped accessible after the company settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice.

Peter Pan Bus Lines settled a lawsuit after the company was accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Peter Pan Bus Lines settled the lawsuit with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Wednesday. Under the agreement, they’ll pay damages to a disabled woman who was stuck on a bus for hours with no access to her medication, because of a broken lift.

As part of the settlement, Peter Pan will train employees on ADA requirements.

Peter Pan has already begun training and testing it’s drivers on the use of wheelchair lifts, and they’ve begun testing those lifts weekly.

While Peter Pan’s coaches were equipped with wheelchair lifts as required by law, an investigation found lifts were not properly maintained, leading to malfunctions and service disruptions for passengers who use wheelchairs.

Local residents said handicapped passengers in Springfield have received good service.

“I’ve seen that the handicapped people are pretty well taken care of over there,” said Louis Calabrese of Agawam. “They have all of the hydraulic doors and emergency exits. They took care of the handicapped pretty well.”

Others said they’re glad to see the company making service more reliable for disabled riders.

“I view the handicapped just like myself,” said David Davis. “If I wanna get around, I just wanna get around. I don’t think there should be any hindrance just because I’m handicapped. I should be able to enjoy the bus just like I do.”

The company said they have already begun implementing the changes and training to become more ADA compliant.