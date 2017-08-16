Peter Pan Bus Lines reached settlement agreement with U.S. Attorney’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding allegations the bus company was discriminating against customers with disabilities.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the bus company allegedly failed to ensure that its buses were accessible to individuals with disabilities by not properly maintaining wheelchair lifts.

In response to the settlement, Chris Crean, Vice President of Safety and Security for Peter Pan Bus Lines said in a statement to 22News, “We’ve implemented changes required under the DOJ agreement.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, terms of the settlement agreement require the bus company to:

Train customer service agents, ticket agents, and bus drivers on requirements of the American with Disabilities Act

Train drivers and other employees on use of wheelchair lifts and other accessibility equipment

Test all fixed-route buses on a weekly basis to ensure lifts are operable, and remove faulty buses from service until repaired