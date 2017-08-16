Parade kicks off Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WBRE) — Thousands from around the world are expected to watch the parade. Hours prior, dozens of people helped to make it all happen.

The 13th annual Grand Slam Parade is back for yet another year. With thousands worldwide coming to Williamsport, Pa., safety is the event’s number one priority.

“Putting barricades out, like you said, just to keep people back away from the floats and to have a safe parade,” said Chip Plankenhorn of the Grand Slam Parade Committee.

Each year, the day of, volunteers load barricades into a U-Haul to set up along the parade route.

Nicole McGinn and her family come down each year to place chairs before the crowd comes in. She might be a little late, as many put theirs out the night before.

“Well, obviously, there’s a lot of people that have already set out chairs, so, if you want a decent spot, you have to get there early,” McGinn explained. “We just wanted to get a good spot and see what you can for the parade.”

Obviously, a parade would not be complete without floats.

“We are decorating the 16 team floats that will carry all the teams in the Little League World Series,” said float designer Beth Lewis.

With no doubt, Nicole will be able to see all team layers from New England, Mid Atlantic, and all the others. Excitement is not only coming from the teams, but from those decorating the floats.

“I’m working on the New England float right now and it’s amazing to do this every year,” stated Lewis. “To see the kids when they arrive get on the floats and see their excitement.”

When talking to the players year after year, they say the Grand Slam Parade is the best part about winning their spot in the LLWS.