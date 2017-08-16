New state health policy allows pharmacists to administer vaccines to children

BOSTON (WWLP) – Instead of taking your child to the hospital or pediatric care for a vaccine, a new Department of Health policy will allow you to take them to the nearest pharmacy.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is allowing qualified pharmacists and pharmacy interns to administer certain vaccines to individuals nine years old and older, lowering the previous age limit of 18.

The new policy includes vaccines for measles, tetanus, meningococcal disease and influenza.

22News spoke with Doctor Alfred DeMaria, medical director of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Science. He said having the option to go to the pharmacy will help parents get the recommended and required vaccines for school children.

“This time of year, people are very busy,” said Dr. DeMaria. “They may be working, they may be on vacation. The kids are getting ready to go back to school—a lot of things going on, it’s sometimes difficult to make an appointment.”

Pharmacists and pharmacy interns must complete a training course to administer the vaccines.