MGM Springfield construction update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The $950 million MGM Resort Casino construction in Springfield’s South End is about to enter a new phase.

You’ll notice the increased emphasis on lining the casino and entertainment complex with sheet rock. A construction foreman told 22News, workers will soon complete the exterior walls before tackling the inside walls.

The progress has been noticeable. Since coming to Springfield several months ago, Springfield Technical Community College Official Gerardo Zayas has been following the MGM project closely.

“They’re got to get these walls up before the cold comes in, because all the work on the inside starts occurring,” Zayas said. “It’s kind of exciting to see they’re actually at the point where they actually have walls up.”

As the work shifts to the inside of the complex, construction is right on schedule. The nearly billion dollar development is set to open in September of 2018.