Massachusetts city wants to lure PawSox from Rhode Island

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(WPRI)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city has overwhelmingly passed a resolution directing the city manager to try and bring the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island.

The Worcester City Council approved the resolution Tuesday night that directed the city manager to “do all that is reasonably in his power” to facilitate the move. Mayor Joseph Petty proposed the resolution.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Efforts for $23 million in state money to help build a new stadium in Pawtucket have so far failed.

There is no stadium financing plan in place in Worcester.

