Marlon debuts on NBC primetime

(NBC News) A divorced couple who are never quite apart at heart are at the center of the new comedy “Marlon” set to debut Wednesday night at 9pm ET on 22News.

Marlon Wayans and Essence Atkins are kept together by the co-parenting of their two kids, which provides an interesting dynamic for the pair on-screen.

“You honestly see two people that really care about each other, and even though you love each other, you know you’re not supposed to be together,” said Wayans.

The co-stars also promise some spur of the moment improvisation in the back-to-back premier on Wednesday night.