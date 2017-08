SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The man whose body was found in the Connecticut River in South Hadley Tuesday has been identified as a Springfield resident.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, the man has been identified as 34-year-old Matthew C. Flebotte. Carey says his body was found just north of Brunelle’s Marina.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine how Flebotte died.