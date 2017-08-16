Lawmakers to appoint members of Cannabis Control Commission

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg must soon name people to serve on the body responsible for overseeing recreational and medical marijuana in Massachusetts.

State leaders only have a couple weeks before they are required to appoint members to the Cannabis Control Commission, which will oversee regulations, licenses and studies of the legal marijuana industry. Under the state’s marijuana law, initial appointments are due September first.

The Cannabis Control Commission will consist of five members, including public health, public safety, legal and finance experts. The governor, attorney general and state treasurer had all been opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana. But “yes on 4” Spokesman Jim Borghesani told 22News he has no concerns that they will be making the appointments.

“I take them at their word that they’re not going to allow their original opposition to this bill determine their future actions,” Borghesani said. “So I think that we’ll see the most talented people come forward during the appointment process.”

Each commissioner will serve for a five year term. Under the state’s marijuana law, service on the commission is capped at ten years.