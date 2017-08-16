Lawmakers set sights on containing health care costs

BOSTON (WWLP) – Health care spending makes up about 40 percent of the state’s $40 billion budget. Lawmakers hope to cut down costs to the state this session, while balancing health care affordability for residents.

Costs and enrollment for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, continue to rise.

“We still have a lot of work to do of course in terms of cost containment and driving costs down in health care and trying to make it more affordable for families in Massachusetts,” said State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield).

One way lawmakers are trying to reduce state health care spending is by putting some of those costs on employers.

A recent law increases employer’s medical contribution from about $50 to nearly $80 per employee. Some businesses could have to pay up to a $750 penalty per employee for workers that are on MassHealth.

Massachusetts retailers aren’t backing the move with concerns that these extra fees will be too much for some companies, especially small businesses.

“This is huge,” President Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts told 22News. “Companies only have so much they can put into payroll, whether it’s wages, health insurance, taxes.”

The legislation will put about $200 million in new fees on Massachusetts employers.

A group of senators that has been studying strategies for health care cost containment will hold a round table discussion at the state house Thursday.

Thursday’s event will be the first of three meetings where legislators discuss health care issues and cost drivers with business groups, health care providers and advocates.