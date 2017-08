HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing drug and firearm charges after being arrested on Tuesday.

The Hampden County District Attorney said on Wednesday that 26-year-old Miguel Sanchez-Martinez is facing charges of trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm without an FID, improper storage of a firearm and possession of Ammunition without an FID card.

Police said Martinez was arrested after police suspected him of traveling to Holyoke to purchase heroin on Tuesday.