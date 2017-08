HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A boat launch in Holland is temporarily closed Wednesday while divers work to remove evasive weed in the Hamilton Reservoir.

According to the Holland Police Department, the Fisherman’s Landing Boat Launch located along Leno Road will be closed until 4:00 p.m.

Police say the closure is to protect the divers working on removing the evasive weeds.

Boaters already on the lake are being asked to be cautious around the area of the divers.