Hampden County Sheriff holds first summer picnic

The gathering always attracts a number of politicians from throughout the state

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people attended Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s first annual summer picnic Wednesday.

Sherriff Cocchi said as many as 600 people attended the daylong event at the Elks Lodge in Springfield.

The event continues a tradition started by former Sheriff Mike Ashe, and the gathering always attracts a number of politicians from throughout the state.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito attended Cocchi’s picnic Wednesday. She said municipal, federal, and state officials coming together socially helps them collaborate professionally.

“You certainly want to continue to have that kind of relationship built on trust, built on friendship, and I wish people in Washington would take a page out of this kind of activity, because it definitely works,” Lt. Polito said.

Lunch and dinner were served at the all-day event. Picnic-goers enjoyed live music and games throughout the day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s