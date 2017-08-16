Hampden County Sheriff holds first summer picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people attended Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s first annual summer picnic Wednesday.

Sherriff Cocchi said as many as 600 people attended the daylong event at the Elks Lodge in Springfield.

The event continues a tradition started by former Sheriff Mike Ashe, and the gathering always attracts a number of politicians from throughout the state.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito attended Cocchi’s picnic Wednesday. She said municipal, federal, and state officials coming together socially helps them collaborate professionally.

“You certainly want to continue to have that kind of relationship built on trust, built on friendship, and I wish people in Washington would take a page out of this kind of activity, because it definitely works,” Lt. Polito said.

Lunch and dinner were served at the all-day event. Picnic-goers enjoyed live music and games throughout the day.